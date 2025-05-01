A researcher records the weights (in units of grams) of 16 16 apples from an orchard: 120 120 , 122 122 , 125 125 , 127 127 , 129 129 , 130 130 , 132 132 , 133 133 , 135 135 , 137 137 , 139 139 , 140 140 , 142 142 , 144 144 , 146 146 , and 148 148 . The orchard claims that the weights are normally distributed with a mean of 135 135 grams and a standard deviation of 8 8 grams. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data points using 5 5 classes. Does the data appear to be normally distributed?