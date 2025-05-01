Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Standard Normal Distribution
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Standard Normal Distribution / Problem 5
Problem 5

A researcher records the weights (in units of grams) of 1616 apples from an orchard: 120120, 122122, 125125, 127127, 129129, 130130, 132132, 133133, 135135, 137137, 139139, 140140, 142142, 144144, 146146, and 148148. The orchard claims that the weights are normally distributed with a mean of 135135 grams and a standard deviation of 88 grams. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data points using 55 classes. Does the data appear to be normally distributed?

Learn this concept