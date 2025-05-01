Standard Normal Distribution
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Standard Normal Distribution / Problem 5
Problem 5
A researcher records the weights (in units of grams) of apples from an orchard: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . The orchard claims that the weights are normally distributed with a mean of grams and a standard deviation of grams. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data points using classes. Does the data appear to be normally distributed?
