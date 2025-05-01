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Two Means - Known Variance
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Problem 4
Problem 5
Two Means - Known Variance
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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Known Variance / Problem 4
Problem 4
A company compares the mean monthly sales (in units) of two sales teams.
Team X:
x
ˉ
1
=
155
\(\bar{x}\)_1 = 155
,
σ
1
=
15
\(\sigma\)_1 = 15
,
n
1
=
30
n_1 = 30
.
Team Y:
x
ˉ
2
=
148
\(\bar{x}\)_2 = 148
,
σ
2
=
12
\(\sigma\)_2 = 12
,
n
2
=
35
n_2 = 35
.
Construct a
90
%
90\%
confidence interval for the difference in mean sales (
μ
1
−
μ
2
\(\mu\)_1 - \(\mu\)_2
).
A
(
3
3
,
11
11
)
B
(
0
0
,
13
13
)
C
(
1
1
,
13
13
)
D
(
−
1
-1
,
15
15
)
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