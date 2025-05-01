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Two Means - Known Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Known Variance / Problem 4
Problem 4

A company compares the mean monthly sales (in units) of two sales teams.
Team X: xˉ1=155 \(\bar{x}\)_1 = 155 , σ1=15 \(\sigma\)_1 = 15 , n1=30 n_1 = 30 .
Team Y: xˉ2=148 \(\bar{x}\)_2 = 148 , σ2=12 \(\sigma\)_2 = 12 , n2=35 n_2 = 35 .
Construct a 90%90\% confidence interval for the difference in mean sales (μ1μ2 \(\mu\)_1 - \(\mu\)_2 ).