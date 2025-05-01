A company compares the mean monthly sales (in units) of two sales teams.

Team X: x ˉ 1 = 155 \(\bar{x}\)_1 = 155 , σ 1 = 15 \(\sigma\)_1 = 15 , n 1 = 30 n_1 = 30 .

Team Y: x ˉ 2 = 148 \(\bar{x}\)_2 = 148 , σ 2 = 12 \(\sigma\)_2 = 12 , n 2 = 35 n_2 = 35 .

Construct a 90 % 90\% confidence interval for the difference in mean sales ( μ 1 − μ 2 \(\mu\)_1 - \(\mu\)_2 ).