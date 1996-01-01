Correlation Coefficient quiz #3 Flashcards
Correlation Coefficient quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which r-value is most likely for a dataset with a strong positive linear relationship: -0.872, -0.191, 0.191, or 0.872?0.872 is most likely for a strong positive linear relationship.What best describes a statistical relationship indicated by a high correlation coefficient?A strong association between the two variables.Which relationship would most likely have the weakest correlation?A relationship where the variables do not show a consistent pattern or trend.Which statement is true of correlation analysis?Correlation analysis measures the strength and direction of linear association between variables.What is used to evaluate how well the sample regression equation fits the data?The coefficient of determination (r²) is used.What is the best description of a positive association between two variables?As one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase.Which test gives the same result as a test of the regression line slope?A test of the correlation coefficient r gives the same result.Correlation means all of the following except that ________.Correlation does not mean causation.What are the properties of the linear correlation coefficient?r ranges from -1 to 1, is unitless, and measures strength and direction of linear association.Which statement about correlation is true?Correlation measures linear association but does not imply causation.Which is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient r?r does not measure non-linear relationships.Correlation means that ________.There is an association between two variables.If two variables are not related at all, what is their likely correlation coefficient?Their correlation coefficient is likely close to 0.A correlation indicates that there is _____ between two variables.An association.What are the properties of the linear correlation coefficient?r ranges from -1 to 1, is unitless, and measures strength and direction of linear association.Which statement about correlation is true?Correlation measures association, not causation.What does it mean to say that two variables are positively associated?As one variable increases, the other tends to increase.What are the properties of the linear correlation coefficient?r ranges from -1 to 1, is unitless, and measures strength and direction of linear association.Which statement about correlation is true?Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship.What are the properties of the linear correlation coefficient?r ranges from -1 to 1, is unitless, and measures strength and direction of linear association.Which is not one of the three common errors involving correlation?Assuming correlation implies causation is a common error.What does a correlation coefficient tell you?It tells you the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables.What does a negative correlation mean?As one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease.What are explanatory and response variables in correlation analysis?The explanatory variable is the independent variable; the response variable is the dependent variable.Is it possible to have a positive correlation between tests that measure different things?Yes, if the scores tend to increase together, there can be a positive correlation.What does it mean if there is a linear correlation between data?It means the data points tend to follow a straight-line pattern.What is the most likely correlation coefficient for a dataset with a strong positive linear relationship?The correlation coefficient is most likely close to 1.Which correlation coefficient represents the strongest relationship?The r-value closest to ±1 represents the strongest relationship.What is an advantage of the correlation coefficient over covariance?The correlation coefficient is unitless and allows comparison across different datasets.Which method can be used to show a cause-and-effect relationship between two variables?Experimental studies can show cause-and-effect, not correlation analysis.What is the most likely correlation coefficient between a stock-index mutual fund and the S&P 500?It is likely close to 1, indicating a strong positive correlation.Which scatterplot shows the strongest relation?The scatterplot with data points tightly clustered around a straight line shows the strongest relation.If you find a correlational relationship between two variables, what does this mean?It means there is an association, but not necessarily causation.True or false: Correlation implies causation.False. Correlation does not imply causation.How do you determine which plot shows the strongest linear correlation?The plot with data points most tightly clustered around a straight line shows the strongest linear correlation.Based on a scatterplot, how do you select the most likely value of the linear correlation coefficient r?Estimate r based on how tightly the points cluster around a line and the direction of the trend.If height and weight are positively correlated, what does this mean?As height increases, weight tends to increase.What is the purpose of correlation analysis?To determine the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables.What is the range of values for the correlation coefficient?The correlation coefficient ranges from -1 to 1.If r² = 1 in regression and correlation analysis, what does this mean?It means the model explains 100% of the variance; the fit is perfect.