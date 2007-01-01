4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions / Phase Shifts / Problem 4

Given the function y = 2 cos ⁡ ( 4 x − 3 π ) y=2\cos\left(4x-3\pi\right) y = 2 cos ( 4 x − 3 π ) , identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.