Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions / Phase Shifts / Problem 4

Given the function y=2cos(4x3π)y=2\cos\left(4x-3\pi\right), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.