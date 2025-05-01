Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
2cos2 x = 2 - 3 sin x
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
cos 2x + 3 cos x + 1 = 0
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
sin 3x cos x - cos 3x sin x = (√3)/2
Determine whether the given identity is true or false.
sec(θ) cot(θ) = sin(θ) +cot(θ) cos(θ)
Write the given trigonometric function in terms of .
Is the given equation an identity?
1+tan2xsec2x−1=1−2cos2x
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using a sum identity:
tan (7π/6 + 5π/3)
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin(A +B), sinA = -1/7, π < A < 3π/2 and cosB = -1/7, π < B < 3π/2
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a sum.
cos(θ+2π)
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
tan 2β
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin 2β where cosβ = 84/85 β lies in quadrant IV.
Find the values of sin 2θ and cos 2θ if cos θ = -35/37 and sin θ > 0.