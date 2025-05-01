Skip to main content
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations / Double Angle Identities / Problem 10

Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure. 
Triangle illustrating angle β with sides labeled 28, 45, and hypotenuse 53 for trigonometric calculations. tan 2β

