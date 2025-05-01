6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations / Introduction to Trigonometric Identities / Problem 6

Is the given equation an identity?

sec ⁡ 2 x − 1 1 + tan ⁡ 2 x = 1 − 2 cos ⁡ 2 x \frac{\sec^2x-1}{1+\tan^2x}=1-2\cos^2x 1 + t a n 2 x s e c 2 x − 1 ​ = 1 − 2 cos 2 x