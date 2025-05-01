Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
3. Experimental Error - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Summary
3. Experimental Error / Multiplication and Division Operations / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the result of multiplying (1.0 x 10
2
) by (3.0 x 10
3
)?
A
3.0 x 10
5
B
3.0 x 10
4
C
3.0 x 10
7
D
3.0 x 10
6
