3. Experimental Error - Part 1 of 2
3. Experimental Error / Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations / Problem 11
Problem 11
Calculate the logarithm of 7.89 and ensure the mantissa has the correct number of significant figures.
A
0.89
B
0.897
C
0.8970
D
0.9
