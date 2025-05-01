Skip to main content
3. Experimental Error - Part 1 of 2
3. Experimental Error / Addition and Subtraction Operations / Problem 8
Problem 8
Why is it important to manually adjust exponents when adding or subtracting in scientific notation without a calculator?
A
To change the base of the numbers.
B
To simplify the coefficients.
C
To ensure the exponents are the same for accurate calculation.
D
To make the numbers larger.
