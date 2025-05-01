Skip to main content
3. Experimental Error / Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations / Problem 10
Problem 10
Synthesize the information about significant figures and mantissa digits to explain how to determine the precision of a logarithmic result.
A
The precision of a logarithmic result is determined by matching the number of digits in the mantissa to the significant figures in the original number.
B
The precision of a logarithmic result is determined by the number of decimal places in the original number.
C
The precision of a logarithmic result is determined by the number of zeros in the original number.
D
The precision of a logarithmic result is determined by the total number of digits in the result.
