8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Auto-Ionization / Problem 11
Problem 11
Calculate the concentration of H
+
ions in a solution where the concentration of OH
-
ions is 1.0 x 10
-5
M at 25 degrees Celsius.
A
1.0 x 10
-7
M
B
1.0 x 10
-5
M
C
1.0 x 10
-14
M
D
1.0 x 10
-9
M
