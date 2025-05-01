Skip to main content
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Auto-Ionization / Problem 11
Calculate the concentration of H+ ions in a solution where the concentration of OH- ions is 1.0 x 10-5 M at 25 degrees Celsius.