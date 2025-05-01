Skip to main content
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Arrhenius Acids and Bases / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following is a limitation of the Arrhenius definition compared to the Lewis definition?
A
Arrhenius definition does not account for the behavior of strong acids.
B
Arrhenius definition does not account for acid-base reactions in non-aqueous solutions.
C
Arrhenius definition does not account for the behavior of weak bases.
D
Arrhenius definition does not account for the formation of salts.
Show Answer