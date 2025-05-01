Skip to main content
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases / Problem 4
Problem 4
In the reaction between NH
3
and H
2
O, which substance acts as the Bronsted-Lowry base?
A
H
2
O
B
OH
-
C
NH
4
+
D
NH
3
