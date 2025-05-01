Skip to main content
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Arrhenius Acids and Bases / Problem 2
Problem 2
If 0.2 mol of NaOH is dissolved in 2 L of water, what is the concentration of hydroxide ions?
A
0.1 M
B
0.05 M
C
0.01 M
D
0.2 M
