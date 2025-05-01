Skip to main content
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
Diprotic Buffers / Problem 7
Problem 7
Given a diprotic buffer system with H
2
A (0.1 M) and HA
-
(0.05 M), and pK
a1
= 4.5, what is the pH of the solution?
A
4.2
B
4.2
C
4.8
D
4.2
