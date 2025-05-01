Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Diprotic Buffers / Problem 7
Problem 7

Given a diprotic buffer system with H2A (0.1 M) and HA- (0.05 M), and pKa1 = 4.5, what is the pH of the solution?