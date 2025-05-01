Skip to main content
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Polyprotic Acids and Bases / Problem 4
Problem 4

If Ka2 = 1.0 x 10-4 and Kb2 = 1.0 x 10-10, what is the value of Kw?