9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Polyprotic Buffers / Problem 11
Which of the following is a real-world example of a triprotic acid?
Hydrochloric acid
Citric acid
Acetic acid
Sulfuric acid
