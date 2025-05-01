Skip to main content
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Polyprotic Acids and Bases / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which of the following correctly describes the first intermediate form of a triprotic acid?
A
The form that has lost all its acidic hydrogens.
B
The form that has not lost any acidic hydrogens.
C
The form that has lost two acidic hydrogens.
D
The form that has lost one acidic hydrogen.
