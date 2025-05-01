Skip to main content
Absorption of Light
5 of 5
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Absorption of Light / Problem 5
How does the distance between electron shells affect the energy of emitted photons during electron transitions?
A
Greater distance results in no photon emission.
B
Greater distance results in higher energy photons.
C
Greater distance results in lower energy photons.
D
Distance does not affect photon energy.
