Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Absorption of Light
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Absorption of Light
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Absorption of Light / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the visual characteristic of an absorption spectrum?
A
Dark lines on a bright background
B
No lines, just a single color
C
Bright lines on a dark background
D
Continuous spectrum
AI tutor
0
Show Answer