Analytical Chemistry
Absorption of Light
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Absorption of Light / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which series name is associated with electron transitions from higher energy levels to the first energy level in hydrogen?
A
Brackett series
B
Balmer series
C
Lyman series
D
Paschen series
