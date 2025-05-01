Skip to main content
Absorption of Light
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Absorption of Light / Problem 1
Problem 1
In Bohr's model, what is the significance of quantized energy levels?
A
Energy levels are not quantized.
B
Electrons can exist at any energy level.
C
Electrons are stationary in energy levels.
D
Electrons can only exist in specific energy levels.
