Analytical Chemistry
Acid Strength
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Acid Strength
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Acid Strength / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given the binary acids HF, HCl, and HI, which is the strongest acid and why?
A
All have the same strength because they are in the same group.
B
HF is the strongest because it has the highest electronegativity.
C
HI is the strongest because it has the largest atomic radius.
D
HCl is the strongest because it is in the middle of the group.
