Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Acid Strength
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Acid Strength
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Acid Strength / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the main difference in the ionization process of strong acids compared to weak acids in water?
A
Neither strong nor weak acids ionize in water.
B
Both strong and weak acids completely ionize in water.
C
Strong acids completely ionize in water, while weak acids do not.
D
Weak acids completely ionize in water, while strong acids do not.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer