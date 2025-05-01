Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Acid Strength
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Acid Strength
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Acid Strength / Problem 4
Problem 4
If two oxyacids have the same number of oxygen atoms, what factor determines their relative acidity?
A
The molecular weight of the acid.
B
The number of hydrogen atoms.
C
The electronegativity of the nonmetal.
D
The atomic radius of the nonmetal.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer