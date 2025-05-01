Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
Acid Strength
Acid Strength
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Acid Strength / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the rule for determining the strength of an oxyacid based on the number of oxygen atoms?
An oxyacid is strong if it has equal numbers of oxygens and hydrogens.
An oxyacid is strong if it has no hydrogens.
An oxyacid is strong if it has more hydrogens than oxygens.
An oxyacid is strong if it has 2 or more oxygens than hydrogens.
