Activity Coefficients
Activity Coefficients
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Activity Coefficients / Problem 5
How does the extended Debye-Hückel equation account for ionic size in calculating activity coefficients?
A
By assuming all ions have the same size.
B
By using ionic size as the main variable in the equation.
C
By excluding ionic size from the equation.
D
By including a term for ionic size (alpha) in the denominator.
