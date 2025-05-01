Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Activity Coefficients
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Activity Coefficients / Problem 2
Problem 2
If the concentration of a solute is 0.5 M and its activity coefficient is 0.8, what is the activity of the solute?
A
1.3
B
0.4
C
0.8
D
0.5
