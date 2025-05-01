Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Activity Coefficients
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Activity Coefficients / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary role of an activity coefficient in a solution?
A
To determine the pH of a solution.
B
To measure the concentration of solutes in a solution.
C
To calculate the molar mass of a compound.
D
To assess whether a solution behaves ideally or non-ideally.
