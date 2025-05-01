Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Activity Coefficients
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Activity Coefficients
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Activity Coefficients / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the formula for calculating ionic strength (μ) of a solution?
A
μ = Σc
i
z
i
B
μ = 0.5 Σc
i
2
z
i
2
C
μ = 0.5 Σ c
i
z
i
2
D
μ = Σ c
i
2
z
i
