Analytical Chemistry
Beer's Law
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Beer's Law / Problem 4
Problem 4
A spectrophotometer measures an absorbance of 0.5 at 400 nm for a solution. If the reference beam intensity is 100 units, what is the sample beam intensity?
A
31.6 units
B
10 units
C
50 units
D
70.7 units
