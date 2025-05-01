Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Beer's Law
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Beer's Law / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why are conjugated compounds significant in UV-Vis spectroscopy?
A
They have a fixed structure that does not change with light exposure.
B
They are always colorless and do not absorb UV light.
C
They only absorb infrared light, not UV light.
D
They have alternating double and single bonds that allow for electron delocalization, which affects their light absorption properties.
