Analytical Chemistry
Beer's Law
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Beer's Law
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Beer's Law / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is Beer's Law?
A
A principle that describes the refraction of light in different media.
B
A law that relates the absorbance of light to the properties of the material through which the light is traveling.
C
A theory that explains the emission of light from excited atoms.
D
A rule that predicts the color change of a solution when heated.
0
