Problem 5
What is a limitation of using Beer's Law for concentration determination?
A
It is only applicable to gases.
B
It assumes a linear relationship between absorbance and concentration, which may not hold at high concentrations.
C
It cannot be used for colored solutions.
D
It requires the use of a monochromator.
