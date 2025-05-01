Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Coulometry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
3 of 5
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Coulometry / Problem 3
Problem 3
If Q < K in a chemical reaction, what is the expected direction of the reaction?
A
The reaction is at equilibrium and will not shift.
B
The reaction will oscillate between reactants and products.
C
The reaction will shift to the left, towards the reactants.
D
The reaction will shift to the right, towards the products.
