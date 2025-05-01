Skip to main content
Coulometry
Coulometry
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Coulometry / Problem 2
Problem 2
What process occurs at the anode in both galvanic and electrolytic cells?
A
Hydrolysis
B
Neutralization
C
Reduction
D
Oxidation
