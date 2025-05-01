Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Coulometry
Problem 5
Why is a battery necessary in an electrolytic cell?
To supply external energy to drive a non-spontaneous reaction.
To maintain equilibrium within the cell.
To provide the energy needed to drive a spontaneous reaction.
To store energy produced by the cell.
