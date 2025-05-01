Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Coulometry
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Coulometry
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Coulometry / Problem 4
Problem 4
In an electrolytic cell, how do the charges of the electrodes compare to those in a galvanic cell?
A
The anode is positive and the cathode is negative, opposite to a galvanic cell.
B
The charges of the electrodes are the same in both cell types.
C
The anode is negative and the cathode is positive, same as in a galvanic cell.
D
Both electrodes are neutral in an electrolytic cell.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer