Gravimetric Analysis
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Gravimetric Analysis / Problem 2
A solution contains 0.500 grams of silver chloride precipitate. Calculate the molarity of chloride ions if the solution volume is 100 mL.
A
0.045 M
B
0.035 M
C
0.025 M
D
0.050 M
