Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Gravimetric Analysis
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Gravimetric Analysis
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Gravimetric Analysis / Problem 4
Problem 4
If you calculate a result of 0.123456 with input data having three significant figures, what should the result be rounded to?
A
0.1235
B
0.1234
C
0.12
D
0.123
AI tutor
0
Show Answer