Gravimetric Analysis
Gravimetric Analysis
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Gravimetric Analysis / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given 1.00 g of barium sulfate precipitate, determine the moles of sulfate ions present.
A
0.0050 moles
B
0.0043 moles
C
0.0035 moles
D
0.0025 moles
