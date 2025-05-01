Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Gravimetric Analysis
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Gravimetric Analysis
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Gravimetric Analysis / Problem 5
Problem 5
In the reaction 3 H
2
+ N
2
→ 2 NH
3
, how many moles of NH
3
are produced from 6 moles of H
2
?
A
6 moles
B
4 moles
C
5 moles
D
3 moles
AI tutor
0
Show Answer