Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Hypothesis Testing (t-Test) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Design an experiment using a t-test to compare the average test scores of two different teaching methods, where one method is a traditional lecture.
A
Collect test scores from both methods and compare the variances.
B
Use a z-test to compare the means of test scores.
C
Collect test scores from both methods, calculate the means, and use a t-test to compare.
D
Calculate the median scores for each method and compare.
