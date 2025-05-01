Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Hypothesis Testing (t-Test) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary purpose of a t-test in analytical chemistry?
A
To determine the variance within a single population.
B
To assess the mode of a distribution.
C
To calculate the median of a dataset.
D
To compare the means between two populations.
