Analytical Chemistry
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Hypothesis Testing (t-Test) / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the role of the pooled standard deviation in an equal variance t-test?
A
It determines the mode of the combined samples.
B
It combines the variances of two samples to provide a single estimate of variance.
C
It calculates the median of the combined samples.
D
It measures the difference between the means of two samples.
