Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Hypothesis Testing (t-Test) / Problem 3
Problem 3
How are degrees of freedom calculated for an equal variance t-test with two samples of sizes 12 and 15?
A
25
B
24
C
27
D
26
