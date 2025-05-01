Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Instrument Components
Instrument Components
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Instrument Components / Problem 2
Problem 2
During ionization in mass spectrometry, what happens to a molecule when it is bombarded with electrons?
A
It loses an electron, forming a radical cation.
B
It becomes a neutral molecule.
C
It gains an electron, forming a radical anion.
D
It splits into two neutral fragments.
