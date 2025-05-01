Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Instrument Components
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Instrument Components
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Instrument Components / Problem 3
Problem 3
What role do electromagnets play in mass spectrometry?
A
They detect the ions.
B
They vaporize the sample.
C
They deflect charged ions based on their mass-to-charge ratio.
D
They ionize the sample.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer