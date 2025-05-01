Skip to main content
Instrument Components
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Instrument Components / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary purpose of mass spectrometry?
A
To measure the density of a liquid sample.
B
To identify the color of a compound.
C
To calculate the boiling point of a substance.
D
To determine the mass-to-charge ratio of gaseous ions.
